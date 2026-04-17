Backstage Update On IYO SKY vs. Asuka WrestleMania Status

The status of one of the most anticipated matches, IYO SKY vs. Asuka at WrestleMania 42, has been a major topic of discussion over the past few weeks.

The former Damage CTRL stablemates have been involved in a deeply personal rivalry since last September, making a showdown at the Grandest Stage of Them All seem like a likely conclusion to this feud.

However, with WWE using SKY as Rhea Ripley’s sidekick in Ripley’s rivalry with WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill during the Road to WrestleMania, fans began to question whether the match would still be booked for The Showcase of the Immortals in Las Vegas.

Recently, Asuka and SKY exchanged sharp promos, sparking some hope for the potential match. However, SKY quietly deleted her social media promo in which she stated she would see The Empress of Tomorrow in Las Vegas, leading to speculation that the match may not take place at WrestleMania 42 after all.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE sources have indicated that, while the bout was planned for Las Vegas until last week, it is now unlikely to take place at WrestleMania, although a final decision has not yet been made.

Earlier this week, Meltzer also mentioned on Wrestling Observer Radio that the eagerly awaited SKY-Asuka match is now expected to take place at Backlash on May 9th.