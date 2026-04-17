Updated Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE WrestleMania 42

WWE will host its WrestleMania 42 Premium Live Event (PLE) on Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Updated betting odds have been released for thirteen key matches, which include the World Heavyweight Championship Match, the Undisputed WWE Championship Match, the Women’s World Championship Match, the WWE Women’s Championship Match, the Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match, the United States Championship Match, the WWE Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match, a 6-Man Tag Team Match, an Unsanctioned Match, and three significant singles matches.

Roman Reigns is favored to defeat CM Punk and become the new World Heavyweight Champion. Randy Orton is also favored to overcome Cody Rhodes and claim the Undisputed WWE Championship. Liv Morgan is predicted to beat Stephanie Vaquer for the Women’s World Championship, while Rhea Ripley is expected to defeat Jade Cargill to become the new WWE Women’s Champion.

Becky Lynch is favored to win against AJ Lee and become the new Women’s Intercontinental Champion. In the United States Championship Match, both Trick Williams and the reigning United States Champion Sami Zayn have the same odds. In the Unsanctioned Match, Jacob Fatu is favored to beat Drew McIntyre, while Oba Femi is expected to win against Brock Lesnar in their singles match.

In the WWE Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match, Penta is favored to retain his title. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria are favored to win against three other teams to claim the new Women’s Tag Team Championships. In the 6-Man Tag Team Match, The Usos and LA Knight are favored to defeat The Vision and IShowSpeed.

In the remaining two singles matches, GUNTHER is favored to defeat Seth Rollins, while “The Demon” Finn Bálor is expected to beat Dominik Mysterio.

You can check out the latest betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match

“The Best In The World” CM Punk (c) +170 vs. “The OTC” Roman Reigns -250

Undisputed WWE Championship Match

“The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes (c) +185 vs. “The Viper” Randy Orton -275

WWE Women’s World Championship Match

“La Primera” Stephanie Vaquer (c) +275 vs. The Judgment Day’s Liv Morgan -450

WWE Women’s Championship Match

Jade Cargill (c) +200 vs. “The Eradicator” Rhea Ripley -300

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match

AJ Lee (c) +275 vs. “The Man” Becky Lynch -450

WWE United States Championship Match

Sami Zayn (c) -120 vs. Trick Williams -120

Singles Match

“The Ruler” Oba Femi -300 vs. “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar +200

Unsanctioned Match

“The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu -650 vs. “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre +375

WWE Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match

Penta (c) -165 vs. “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans: -125 vs. Dragon Lee +2200 vs. “The Bulgarian Brute” Rusev +1200 vs. The Judgment Day’s JD McDonagh +2200 vs. WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio (+400)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

The Irresistible Forces (Nia Jax and “The Boujee Bully” Lash Legend) (c) +500 vs. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria -200 vs. WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins (Brie Bella and Nikki Bella) +150 vs. Charlexa (“The Queen” Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss) +700

Singles Match

“The Ring General” GUNTHER -600 vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins +350

Singles Match

“The Demon” Finn Bálor -600 vs. The Judgment Day’s AAA Mega Champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio +350

6-Man Tag Team Match

The Usos (“Main Event” Jey Uso and “Big Jim” Jimmy Uso) and “The Mega Star” LA Knight -700 vs. The Vision’s WWE World Tag Team Champions Austin Theory and “The Maverick” Logan Paul and IShowSpeed +400