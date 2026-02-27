Randy Orton Advises Je’Von Evans To Slow Down In The Ring

Randy Orton has opened up about how he’s evolved his in-ring style to preserve his body after more than two decades at the top of the industry.

Speaking with Pat McAfee, Orton admitted that early in his career, he didn’t always make the smartest decisions physically.

“Early on in my career, I think I got lucky because I was horrible to my body. I was doing all sorts of stuff I shouldn’t have been doing. Then I kind of had a reality check and turned things around. I make sure that everything I’m doing has a reason behind it. I’m not just throwing myself around.”

Now a veteran presence in WWE’s locker room, Orton says he prioritizes efficiency and purpose in every movement — ensuring that what he does inside the ring serves the story rather than simply showcasing athleticism.

He specifically mentioned Je’Von Evans as an example of a rising star with extraordinary ability — but one who may benefit from pacing himself.

“Je’Von Evans, perfect example. He is incredible. But I’ve had a couple of talks with him because he’s doing so many things that nobody else can do… and he just doesn’t need to do them all every night.”

Orton’s comments echo similar sentiments recently expressed by veterans like Billy Gunn regarding match structure and longevity. The message is clear: talent is important, but sustainability is essential.

With WrestleMania season in full swing and Evans competing at a main-event level early in his career, Orton’s guidance could prove invaluable. The ability to “do it all” is impressive — but knowing when to do it may be what ultimately defines a Hall of Fame career.