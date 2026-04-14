Photo: Lilian Garcia Marries Former Wrestler Ahead Of WrestleMania 42

WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia has kicked off WrestleMania 42 week in a special way, officially tying the knot with Patrick Ellrich on April 12.

Garcia first revealed her engagement in November, initially keeping her partner’s identity private. Ellrich is a former professional wrestler who competed in NWA Anarchy and was once a tag team partner of Xavier Woods. The two met on a Bumble date at Ellrich’s Proper Hop Taphouse following a hike, where Garcia later discovered his wrestling background and connection to the business.

Speaking with The Takedown on SI, Garcia shared that the couple had originally planned a larger wedding, with several notable names expected to attend, before deciding to scale things back.

“Yeah, we were gonna do a bigger wedding with more friends. Trish Stratus was ready to fly in. Candice Michelle, like yeah, there were some people that were ready to fly in. But as we were preparing, it started getting very overwhelming. So, the joy started depleting and the stress of it started piling on,” Garcia said.

Instead, the couple opted for a more intimate ceremony, which Garcia described as a perfect experience.

“We could not have orchestrated this any better. During the ceremony, we were overlooking a bridge and you could hear the water flowing and the birds chirping. It was so peaceful. The whole vibe was peaceful,” Garcia said.

Ellrich also expressed his excitement about celebrating the occasion during WrestleMania week in Las Vegas, just days after their wedding.

“I can’t hide how I am absolutely over the moon excited I am to be going to WrestleMania. In Vegas and a couple days after we get married? With Lilian Garcia? I’m so excited. I love the lineup of matches. I’m pumped about getting to go to the Hall of Fame as well. Getting to see what she’s doing with Trish that week and then getting to just run around WWE World for a few days as well? I can’t hide my excitement,” Ellrich said.

He also hinted at sharing stories from their time traveling together during Garcia’s WWE career.

“Not a lot of people know that she and I traveled together her entire career. She was there seven years straight. She and I rode together for that whole time. We have stories. We have many stories. So we’re going to share some of those stories and then answer the Q and A’s on Thursday night. I’m supposed to be doing something at WWE World Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Friday night is Hall of Fame,” Ellrich said.

Garcia had two runs with WWE spanning from 1999 to 2019 before returning in 2024. She has since made select appearances at major events, including serving as the special ring announcer for John Cena’s retirement match in December 2025.

PWMania.com congratulates Lilian Garcia and Patrick Ellrich on their marriage.