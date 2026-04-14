Report: WWE Adjusting WrestleMania 42 Rehearsal Schedule

WWE is set to hold its two-night WrestleMania 42 on Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19. The company typically conducts rehearsals for matches leading up to their premium live events (PLEs).

According to Fightful Select, WWE is following a different schedule this time, and sources indicate that rehearsals will take place earlier in the week than usual. The reason for this change in schedule has not yet been disclosed.

WrestleMania 42 will stream live on the ESPN app in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally. Additionally, the first hour of both Night One and Night Two will be broadcast on ESPN 2 and ESPN, respectively.