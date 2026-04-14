Backstage Update On WWE WrestleMania 42 Construction

WrestleMania 42 is officially set for Saturday, April 18th, and Sunday, April 19th at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, and preparations for WWE’s biggest event of the year are now underway.

According to PWInsider, WWE has begun setting up the stadium for the two-night Premium Live Event, although construction started later than usual. The delay was due to Bruno Mars holding concerts at the venue last weekend, preventing WWE from accessing the stadium until those events concluded.

Typically, WrestleMania set construction begins at least a week in advance, but this year’s timeline has been condensed, meaning WWE is now working under a tighter schedule to complete the setup in time for the show.

Despite the delay, early indications suggest that fans should expect a different look this year. During a recent Fightful Select Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp noted that while there is no official confirmation, sources within WWE do not expect WrestleMania 42 to feature the same set design used at last year’s event.

Additional WrestleMania-related activity has also been spotted across Las Vegas. A large WWE Championship display has been set up in the baggage claim area of Harry Reid International Airport to welcome fans arriving for the weekend. There have also been reports that WWE filmed content during the Bruno Mars concerts, although the purpose of that footage has not been revealed.

WrestleMania 42 will stream live in the United States on ESPN platforms and internationally on Netflix.