Michael Cole And The Miz Announced As WWE Hall Of Fame 2026 Hosts

WWE has officially announced that Michael Cole and The Miz will serve as hosts for the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.

The event is scheduled to take place this Friday night at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas, just one night before WrestleMania 42. The ceremony will stream live on the ESPN app in the United States and on YouTube internationally, beginning at midnight Eastern Time (9 p.m. Pacific Time).

This year’s Hall of Fame class features several notable names, including Stephanie McMahon, AJ Styles, Demolition, Sid Vicious, Bad News Brown, and Dennis Rodman.

In addition, WWE will present the Immortal Moment Award to the legendary WrestleMania III clash between Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant. The award, introduced in 2025, recognizes some of the most iconic matches in WWE history.

While The Miz is not currently scheduled to compete at WrestleMania 42, he remains heavily involved in promoting the event. He recently appeared on American Idol and will also headline a major television premiere on Friday, as his hosted revival of American Gladiators debuts on Amazon Prime Video.

WrestleMania 42 will take place across two nights — Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19 — at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.