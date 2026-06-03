Maxxine Dupri Reveals How Becky Lynch Transformed Her WWE Career

WWE star Maxxine Dupri discussed her rivalry with “The Man” Becky Lynch and her recent victory in winning her first WWE title during an interview with Denise Salcedo.

Dupri said, “It was insane. I did not see that in my future last year as it was happening. And when I had my first match with Becky, I was like, ‘Okay, I just can do this. I’m so excited to get to work with someone who has so much knowledge, so much experience, and truly has just dominated the women’s division for years.’ And after that first match, I was not expecting a second one, a third one, a fourth one. So, I couldn’t believe the opportunities I was being blessed with, and I was just so grateful for the opportunity to rise to the occasion and to win my first title and Madison Square Garden. Nothing will ever beat that day. It was the greatest day of my life.”

On her reaction to finding out about the program:

“I didn’t know the direction I was going in or the program. I just find out week by week, you know, like it’s Monday. We’ll see what happens tonight. Um, so I honestly had no idea. I just was doing my best to show up and show out every opportunity I was given, and hope that everything else continued to fall into place as it did.”

On how it felt to win the fans over:

“It’s like an indescribable feeling because it wasn’t what I was expecting. And I think when I was going out there for those matches, I was just so nervous because first of all, I’ve never even had a match that long before, let alone, you know, with Becky Lynch. So, my only thought was, I have to do my part in this, and I have to perform well and make sure that I represent the women’s locker room well. And then to get to do that and then have the crowd there, it was like this like electrifying feeling that I’ll truly never forget.”

On what she learned from Becky Lynch:

“I learned so much being in the ring with her. Now, we don’t want to give her too many flowers because she will take whatever I say and repeat it and say that I said it. So, we know you’re the greatest of all time. It was the greatest experience of my life sharing the ring with her, and I learned more than I could ever repay her for.”

On feeling more confident after the feud:

“I think it changed everything. And I think even for myself individually and mentally, it changed everything of how I view myself as a player in this game. I think that it gave me confidence that I didn’t even know that I needed. But getting to have that experience, I now feel so much more in a place of I just feel capable. I feel more excited. I feel proud. And I just think that whole journey truly took my career from over here and elevated me.”

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(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)