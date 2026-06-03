Triple H Honors Late WWE Crew Member As Son Takes Over His Role

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque took to his Twitter (X) account during the company’s European tour to pay tribute to a crew member who recently passed away. He shared a video of himself interacting with the son of international tour manager Davey Coates, who died back in March.

Coates would have turned 64 yesterday, June 2. In his post, Triple H honored Coates and acknowledged that his son, Henry, has taken over his late father’s position.

Triple H wrote, “Some months ago, the @WWE lost one of its beloved crew members. This week marked our first international tour without Davey and the first with his son Henry in “his seat.”

I saw Henry when I arrived at #WWEClash and was greeted in the same way his dad hundreds of times before.

On what would have been his 64th birthday, I’m thinking of Davey, Henry, and their entire family. I’m grateful to work with all the unbelievably talented men and women who make our company what it is – and who deliver each and every night, in every city around the globe.”

WWE kicked off its European tour on May 28th. The tour features Sunday’s WWE Clash event in Italy, followed by Monday’s RAW and Friday’s SmackDown, wrapping up with another RAW on the following Monday. After this tour, WWE will return overseas on June 20th, leading up to the Night of Champions event on June 27th.