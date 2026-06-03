Sol Ruca Reveals Which Top WWE Star She Wants To Face Next

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Sol Ruca spoke with Elz the Witch about various topics, including who she wants to face next as a potential dream match.

Ruca said, “Now I’ve had my dream match with IYO SKY, I would love to have more with her, but I think now I want to go against Charlotte Flair one-on-one. I know we’re on different brands as of right now, but I’ve seen her in the ring a few times, in tag matches, in other multi-person matches, but we’ve never had that one-on-one moment. And I think that is my next challenge I want to do.”

You can check out Ruca’s comments below.

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(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)