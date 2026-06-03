Wednesday, June 3, 2026
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Sol Ruca Reveals Which Top WWE Star She Wants To Face Next

By
James Hetfield
-
Sol Ruca
Sol Ruca | WWE

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Sol Ruca spoke with Elz the Witch about various topics, including who she wants to face next as a potential dream match.

Ruca said, “Now I’ve had my dream match with IYO SKY, I would love to have more with her, but I think now I want to go against Charlotte Flair one-on-one. I know we’re on different brands as of right now, but I’ve seen her in the ring a few times, in tag matches, in other multi-person matches, but we’ve never had that one-on-one moment. And I think that is my next challenge I want to do.”

You can check out Ruca’s comments below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)

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