WWE Hall Of Famer Calls For “Last Warrior Standing” Match Between Brock Lesnar And Oba Femi

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, also known as Bubba Ray Dudley, appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss several topics, including what the stipulation should be for a proposed third match between “The Ruler” Oba Femi and “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar.

Ray said, “We saw a domination by Oba at WrestleMania. We saw a domination by Brock in Turin. What would we see in a third match that had no stipulations? It would kind of be a lot of the same. If Brock truly puts his career on the line, it can definitely work. However, my opinion, the one way to settle it is a Last — forget about ‘man’ — Last Warrior Standing. Because I think this is about two warriors fighting.”

On how Femi should’ve stood up after losing to Lesnar:

“I would love to have seen Brock be like, one and one, and Brock just looks like a beast and a monster, and he’s talking to Oba, but Oba stands back up, and then all of a sudden Brock’s face goes just a little bit blank. Like, how the F did he get back up again? You can come back with Oba saying, ‘Yes, Brock, you beat me, but you never cut me down. I’m still standing in Italy.’”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)