GUNTHER Reveals Why John Cena Tapping Out Was His Ultimate Achievement

WWE star “The Ring General” GUNTHER appeared on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast to discuss various topics, including whether he was surprised that 17-time World Champion John Cena tapped out to him.

GUNTHER said, “It was definitely a very shocking moment, and I could also tell he had still some left in the tank. But it was a conscious decision to go like that. He decided it in the moment, and he could have — yeah, I think he could have carried on for a little bit. But maybe — yeah, at the end of the day I think that’s the bigger achievement is like, I’m the one that made John Cena give up mentally and physically. And I think that’s something nobody can claim for himself. That was the ultimate achievement, it wasn’t even — if he would have not tapped I don’t know if it would have been much of a difference. But at the end of the day, that’s the biggest achievement. It’s like, ‘Yeah, I made him make the decision um to give up.’

On how making Cena tap out helps him moving forward:

“I think that’s a psychological advantage for all of the other opponents that I’m going to have down the line. Because John Cena, maybe — one of the when it comes to willpower, one of the strongest wrestlers ever. And yeah, if he runs against the wall when he’s in the ring with me, then I think that puts pressure on people up front already. Questioning themselves if they gonna have what it takes and if they’re going to have enough willpower and mental strength to get through.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)