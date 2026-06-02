New Details On WWE’s Potential SummerSlam And WrestleMania Plans

A new report suggests that Seth Rollins is currently the leading candidate to win the 2026 King of the Ring and challenge Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2026.

Speaking on Self Made Sessions, wrestling reporter Ibou discussed information he says he received regarding WWE’s current creative direction.

According to Ibou, WWE’s long-term plans for Reigns involve both Rollins and Oba Femi.

“Look, Roman is going to work Oba Femi and Seth Rollins.”

Ibou stated that he was told one of those matches is currently penciled in for SummerSlam, while the other is tentatively being held for WrestleMania 43.

“And I was told one match is going to be at SummerSlam. The other one is going to be at WrestleMania.”

However, he added an important caveat involving Dwayne Johnson.

“Unless Dwayne Johnson decides to wrestle at Saudi.”

Ibou noted that WWE’s SummerSlam plans remain fluid.

“There’s a lot of moving parts. There’s a lot up in the air right now for SummerSlam.”

Despite that uncertainty, he said the current internal direction points toward Rollins winning King of the Ring and earning the championship opportunity that comes with the tournament victory.

“What they told me was, right now, the plan is for Seth Rollins to win the tournament and face Roman Reigns.”

If that scenario plays out, Ibou speculated that WWE could pivot toward a different major opponent for Oba Femi.

“So that’s what I was told. If that happens, that would mean that Oba Femi probably gets Brock Lesnar, I’m guessing, at SummerSlam.”

Such a direction would continue the ongoing rivalry between Femi and Brock Lesnar following their WrestleMania 42 encounter and rematch at WWE Clash in Italy.

As always with long-range creative reports, plans can change significantly before SummerSlam. Injuries, schedule changes, television developments, and the potential involvement of The Rock could all alter WWE’s direction.

Still, if the report proves accurate, a SummerSlam main event featuring Reigns and Rollins would add another chapter to one of WWE’s most important rivalries, while setting up a separate marquee program involving Femi and Lesnar.

For now, Rollins remains one of the favorites to capture the King of the Ring crown, with the tournament winner scheduled to receive a world championship match at SummerSlam.