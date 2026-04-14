Roman Reigns Reveals His Remaining Career Goals In WWE

Top WWE star Roman Reigns discussed his career goals with Nico Leonard.

Reigns said, “There’s some days, when I’m trying to get back into that elite level fitness or mindset, there are some days that I think to myself, why am I doing this? But I am quickly reminded that kind of like there’s a watch sickness. There’s I don’t know, there’s just a content sickness. I’m just not ready yet. I feel like I still have more. I’m very happy with what I’ve done over the past few years and I could hang my hat on that, but I know I still have more to offer. Um, there’s not any accolade that I can win in wrestling now, but I can take a championship and then showcase what happens to a championship when you put it on a mega star. And that’s my goal is to showcase the difference between when I have a title and when everybody else has one. There’s a difference between when I hold a championship and the rest. That’s what a leader does…there’s no true competition for us. There’s other promotions, there’s other places to work in wrestling but if you want to be in the top show if you want to be considered at the very tippy top of the mountain you have to be in WWE. And I’ve done everything you can do there. But you can still continue to dominate the scene. You can still be the number one guy..the moment they think you’ve done everything that you can do, you can still pop up and show them, oh, here’s another layer. Here’s another little sliver of entertainment you didn’t think. Or we can evolve the culture a little bit one way or the other.”

He continued, “So, I still feel like I have a lot to offer. I’m 40 years young, you know, with everything that we have within, you know, sports science, nutrition, all the information we have, uh, careers have been extended. And then we also, you know, you get to a point where you grind it out earlier in your career and then once you get towards the back end, that equity kicks in. And then you get into a different ballpark as far as finances and I’m not going to leave the park now. You know what I mean? If the ATM machine’s broken, you’re not going to run away from it. You’re just going to keep collecting that money. So, you know, I still feel like creatively there’s so much left for me to do and there’s still a great deal of earning for me to, you know, take advantage of.”

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(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)