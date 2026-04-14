Shawn Michaels Opens Up About Past Substance Abuse

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has opened up about one of the most difficult periods of his life, candidly discussing his struggles with substance abuse during the 1990s.

In The Heartbreak Kid: Becoming Shawn Michaels documentary on Peacock, Michaels reflected on how what initially felt like a carefree lifestyle gradually turned into something far more serious.

“So mostly it was pills, blow, and marijuana. It kind of starts out as what you believe is fun, certainly. Then it begins to delve into something way more serious. This Elvis lifestyle, this Jim Morrison, this Rebel Without a Clue idea—very endearing and sounded very cool and rugged. And there was a time in my life, didn’t really care if I lived past 35. I didn’t even know what living till 35 or 45 would even look like. I didn’t think about tomorrow.”

Michaels also spoke about the emotional toll of his behavior at the time, admitting that feeling disliked by others contributed to a downward spiral.

“Being liked is way better than being hated. I knew everybody hated me, and that’s what starts a lot of the downhill spiral stuff. It was all about running and escaping, and honestly, running and escaping from the dude I’d become. There’s very realistic functioning drug addicts, and that’s exactly what I was.”

Despite his struggles behind the scenes, Michaels explained that he was still able to perform at a high level in the ring, even while dealing with personal issues away from the spotlight.

“You can go and look at stuff now and see me doing stuff on TV, and people are like, oh my goodness, he must have been out of his gourd. Like, I was never not well on TV, you know what I mean? I always, you know, I was not well afterwards.”

Michaels’ story remains one of wrestling’s most well-known redemption arcs, as he later turned his life around and went on to have a celebrated second chapter in WWE.

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