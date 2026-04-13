WWE Raw Results – April 13, 2026

WWE winds down the red brand road to WrestleMania 42 tonight in “The Golden State.”

WWE Raw is live this evening at 8/7c on Netflix from Sacramento, California.

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” kicks things off as always.

Roman Reigns Kicks Things Off

A special video kicks off the show with new comments from a soft-spoken Roman Reigns, who talks about how he told CM Punk to enjoy his time of relevancy while he was away. He says he knew he would do what he did in that time, and that’s try and tear him down. He says everyone remembers living through it, though, and all he did was expose himself.

Footage of CM Punk in recent weeks is shown, including his most recent pipe bomb. The response from Pat McAfee on SmackDown is also shown. Reigns returns. “What’d I say? Embarrassing. I like Pat, I really do. But never before has a punter ran his mouth to me.” He tells CM Punk it’s not 2012 anymore, and no one believes him.

He says he’s giving “Phil” one opportunity tonight. Either he will tell the truth, or Reigns will. “This message has been approved by your Tribal Chief,” in nWo style, is heard as the video wraps up. We then see CM Punk lost in thought by himself in the locker room.

Triple H, Adam Pearce, Paul Heyman & Brock Lesnar Open The Show

From there, we see the usual backstage Superstar arrival shots as Michael Cole welcomes us to the show on commentary, announcing Charlotte Flair vs. Lyra Valkyria as a match scheduled for tonight. We then see footage of Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi’s recent wild brawls.

We return live, where Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque and Adam Pearce are in the ring. Pearce says Lesnar and Femi will sign their WrestleMania match contracts separately tonight. Paul Heyman comes out and introduces “The Beast” Brock Lesnar. His theme hits and out he comes.

Lesnar comes to the ring to a big pop and pyro. He enters the ring, signs the contract while his music is still playing, hands it over and then flexes and roars to the crowd, who roars back. Heyman says the contract signed. As he continues to talk, he is drowned out by “Oba! Oba!” chants.

Heyman begins trying to talk, only for Lesnar to yank the microphone out of his hand. Lesnar calmly tells the crowd, “You won’t even know his name after this weekend.” Heyman says there is going to be a winner and a loser this Sunday. He calls that a spoiler. He says the loser’s name is Oba Femi. His music hits again and off they go.

IShowSpeed, Logan Paul & Austin Theory Prepare For WrestleMania

We shoot to an empty gym with a ring, where we see WWE Tag-Team Champions Logan Paul and Austin Theory convincing IShowSpeed that everyone hates him and what’s done is done. They tell him it’s time to lock in. He agrees. We then see footage of Paul and Theory training Speed in the ring.

Charlotte Flair vs. Lyra Valkyria

Now we return live inside the arena, where the familiar sounds of Charlotte Flair’s theme. “The Queen” makes her way to the ring for the first match of the evening. As she finishes up her ring entrance, the show heads into a pre-match commercial break.

When the show returns, Lyra Valkyria makes her way out. The bell sounds and off we go. Flair and Valkyria lock up, Valkyria gets Flair on the mat with a snap-mare and Flair counters out. Valkyria knocks Flair back to the mat in a headlock and Flair counters to a leg scissors submission.

Valkyria reverses the hold and handstands out of it and the two trade taunts. Flair slams down Valkyria and shoulder checks Valkyria to the mat and talks smack to Bayley. Valkyria slaps Flair and Flair chops her back. Valkyria takes down Flair with a cross body and a spinning heel kicks and covers Flair for a near fall.

Valkyria kicks Flair and Flair kicks Valkyria in the corner dropping her. Valkyria trips Flair on the apron and kicks Flair through the ropes and Flair collapses to the floor outside the ring. Valkyria jumps over the ropes and Flair moves out of the way and kicks Valkyria and we get a break.

As we settle back in, we see Flair chopping Valkyria several times and knocks her to the mat. Flair then hits her handspring clothesline and slams down Valkyria. Flair steps on and over Valkyria and climbs the ropes. Valkyria pulls Flair off the top rope and then climbs the ropes herself.

She hits a top rope leg drop on Flair and covers Flair for a near fall. Valkyria climbs up again and goes for a middle rope moonsault but Flair gets her knees up. Valkyria tries to roll up Flair but fails. Flair kicks Valkyria down and drags to the middle of the ring. Flair moonsaults onto Valkyria and Valkyria kicks out at two.

Flair goes for Natural Selection and Valkyria reverses and covers Flair for a near fall. Valkyria strikes and punches Flair and Flair chops Valkyria back. Valkyria connects with a brain-buster suplex and covers Flair for a two count.

Valkyria goes for NightWing and Flair reverses and sends Valkyria out of the ring and she crashes into Bayley. Flair tosses Valkyria back in the ring and rolls her up and Bayley pushes Flair and Valkyria rolls up Flair for the victory. Flair & Bliss start a fight with Bayley and Valkyria and then ref breaks it up.

Winner: Lyra Valkyria

Backstage With LA Knight, The Usos, Solo Sikoa & The MFTs

Backstage, we see LA Knight and The Usos making fun of IShowSpeed’s training video. Solo Sikoa with The MFTs come by, minus Tama Tonga. Sikoa tells the Usos they make the family look bad for hanging out with Knight. Knight says he and The Usos can take on any three of them tonight. The Usos seem to agree.

Stephanie Vaquer Talks WrestleMania 42

Now we shoot to a different area backstage, where we see reigning WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer walking before a special interview. That interview with “La Primera” is up next when we return. On that note, we head to a break.

When we return, we see a new sneak peek look at the new Hulk Hogan documentary on Netflix.