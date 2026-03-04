Cody Rhodes Responds To Roman Reigns Calling Him A ‘Politician’

Cody Rhodes recently addressed a remark made by Roman Reigns, who once labeled him a “politician” during a WWE promo.

Speaking on his podcast, Rhodes revealed that he wasn’t offended by the comment and actually believes there is some truth to it when it comes to how the wrestling business operates.

“Roman Reigns called me a politician one time, and I remember thinking, ‘I’m not mad at that,’” Rhodes said. “I grew up in the business. Everyone is, to a degree.”

Rhodes went on to explain that there is a clear difference between normal backstage politics—such as advocating for ideas—and the more negative side of the term that involves manipulation or betrayal.

“To me, there is politics and posturing, and then there is snaking and backstabbing,” he explained.

Rhodes praised the current WWE locker room environment, saying many of today’s performers are open and direct when discussing creative ideas or match concepts. According to Rhodes, modern talent are often willing to share honest opinions about what works and what doesn’t before management ultimately makes a final decision.

“One of the great things about you as a peer and as a wrestler in the locker room… a lot of guys on our modern roster are straight up. ‘This is what I think is better. This is what I think isn’t. Let’s talk about it.’”

He also acknowledged that experienced performers can usually sense when a proposed idea isn’t genuinely meant to help them.

“You can smell when you get around the ones today, ‘This is going to be really good for you,’ and you can already tell, ‘No, it’s not.’”

Rhodes’ comments offer a rare look at how internal discussions and creative input work behind the scenes in WWE, highlighting the balance between collaboration and the competitive nature that has always existed within the industry.