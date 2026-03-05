Logan Paul Explains Why WWE Rings Have Become Slippery

Logan Paul has addressed concerns about WWE’s ring mat sponsorship logos and how they may be affecting in-ring performance.

Speaking on the latest episode of his ImPaulsive podcast, Paul explained that the ring mat becomes increasingly slippery as the show progresses, particularly because of the painted sponsor logos placed in the center of the ring. The topic gained attention after LA Knight slipped while attempting a mid-rope elbow drop on Randy Orton during the 2026 WWE Elimination Chamber.

According to Paul, the issue becomes more noticeable later in the night once the mat has absorbed sweat from multiple matches.

“By the end of the night, the middle of that ring gets really slippery with them logos painted in there,” Paul said. “I can’t get running full speed. I’ve gotta be really careful with my feet and my placement because of the logos that they now paint in the middle of the ring.”

Since the merger that created TKO Group Holdings, WWE has expanded its use of ring sponsorships and branded advertisements around the ring mat and turnbuckles as part of new revenue initiatives.

Paul noted that he played a role in introducing the concept of a center-ring sponsor when his hydration drink brand, Prime Hydration, became the first company to place its logo directly in the middle of the WWE ring.

“That I started. I started it with Prime. We were the first in-ring middle of the ring sponsor ever with the logo,” Paul said, adding that the brand is no longer the current sponsor.

He also revealed that WWE originally conducted tests before approving the idea to ensure the paint used on the mat would not become dangerous for performers.

“They wanted to actually stress test the mats and have people wrestle and see if it got oily,” Paul explained. “They determined that the type of paint they used was okay and that it wasn’t gonna be slippery.”

However, Paul suggested that the introduction of colored paint for various sponsors may have altered the traction of the mat.

“But then they started using colored paint as well. I don’t know what they’re using now, but I’m telling you, it’s slippery.”

The issue has become a growing talking point among fans after several wrestlers appeared to lose their footing during major matches. With WWE preparing for WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, maintaining a safe and consistent ring surface remains an important concern for the roster.