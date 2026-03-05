WWE Working On Tom Brady Branding For WrestleMania Season

A surprising crossover between the NFL and WWE may be in the works, as reports suggest that Tom Brady could become involved during the WrestleMania 42 season.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, WWE departments have already begun working on potential branding concepts tied to Brady. The reported ideas include names such as “T-Bone” and “The Untouchable Tom Brady,” along with logos and specialty merchandise.

While the seven-time Super Bowl champion is not expected to step into the ring for an actual match, sources indicate that his involvement could still play a major role during WrestleMania week.

Informal talks between WWE and Brady’s representatives reportedly began last year when the company decided to bring WrestleMania back to Las Vegas. Brady has strong ties to the city as a part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, making the location particularly fitting for a potential appearance.

There is also a business connection that could make the partnership easier to facilitate. Brady is a part-owner of Fanatics, the company responsible for producing WWE’s official merchandise.

Although sources do not expect Brady to compete in a match, a cameo or storyline appearance remains a possibility.

The groundwork for that appearance may already be forming through online interactions. Brady and Logan Paul have recently exchanged playful jabs across social media and various media platforms, which some believe could be part of a planned promotional angle.

If Brady does appear, he would follow in the footsteps of other major sports stars who have crossed into WWE’s biggest event, including Lawrence Taylor and Rob Gronkowski.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19, 2026, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.