Penta Reveals He Has Been Wrestling With A Torn Bicep

There is a new Intercontinental Champion in WWE, as Penta defeated Dominik Mysterio on the March 2 episode of WWE Raw in Indianapolis to capture the title.

Following the victory — his first championship win since joining WWE — Penta spoke with No-Contest Wrestling about the emotional significance of the moment and the decades of work it took to reach the top.

“Man, the first thing was crazy,” Penta said. “But at the same time, I feel like the emotion fixes it because it’s so very special for me.”

He expressed gratitude to the people who supported him throughout his career, crediting his success to years of sacrifice and dedication.

“I want to say thank you. Thank you to my family, thank you to my friends, thank you to my company and thank you to everyone who believed in me. This is like 20 years of the hard work, 20 years of the sacrifice.”

Penta emphasized that the championship represents more than just his own achievement.

“Penta represent the dreamers, Penta represent the fighters. This title represent all these people who never give up.”

During the interview, the new champion also revealed that he has been competing with a torn bicep for several years. He first publicly discussed the injury in February 2025, explaining that the issue traces back to an incident where a kick to the chest caused significant damage to the tendon connecting his shoulder to his bicep.

“This injury was like four or five years ago,” Penta said. “One kick in my chest basically broke my tendon from the shoulder to the bicep.”

He also referenced the shoulder injury that sidelined him briefly in late 2025 but said he is currently pushing through the pain.

“Now, no matter. I’m f**king glad. Because the gold is on my shoulder, brother. The gold is in Mexico right now.”

Despite the injury, Penta made it clear that he has no plans to step away from the ring to recover and is preparing for his first televised defenses of the Intercontinental Championship.

“The most important thing… this title is not just for Penta. It’s for all those people.”