Nia Jax Fires Back At CM Punk Over Roman Reigns Comments

Nia Jax has responded to controversial remarks made by CM Punk during this week’s episode of WWE Raw.

The show concluded with a heated confrontation between Punk and Roman Reigns ahead of their upcoming championship match at WrestleMania 42. During the segment, Punk delivered a pointed line claiming he would “bury” Reigns next to his late father, Sika Anoa’i, when they meet in Las Vegas.

Speaking on the Beyond The Bell Podcast, Jax dismissed Punk’s comments as empty posturing and expressed confidence that Reigns will leave WrestleMania as champion.

“I think small men bark loud,” Jax said. “In that moment right there, he was probably feeling a little confident. It’s funny because you see him walk away right after he says that line.”

Jax emphasized the legacy and physical dominance of the Anoa’i wrestling family, stating that their reputation has been proven over decades in the industry.

“That doesn’t bother me because I know what my family is physically capable of. We’ve shown it over the last three decades what our family is capable of — the Samoan Dynasty.”

She concluded by suggesting that when the dust settles at WrestleMania, Reigns — whom she referred to as the “OTC” (Original Tribal Chief) — will be the one standing tall over Punk, whose real name is Phil Brooks.

Sika Anoa’i, a member of the legendary Wild Samoans tag team and father of Reigns, passed away on June 25, 2024. His legacy continues through multiple members of the Anoa’i wrestling dynasty, including Reigns, Jax, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Jacob Fatu.

Jax currently holds one half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships alongside Lash Legend as part of the “Irresistible Forces” team.

Reigns earned his shot at the World Heavyweight Championship by winning the Royal Rumble on January 31, setting up his WrestleMania 42 showdown with Punk in Las Vegas next month.