Chelsea Green Reveals Original WWE Character Plan

Chelsea Green recently revealed that her current WWE persona came together unexpectedly just hours before her return at the 2023 Royal Rumble.

Speaking on The Ghost of Hollywood podcast, Green explained that she was originally supposed to debut with a completely different character. The idea, developed with WWE creative member Rob Fee, was inspired by the Los Angeles indie scene.

“We actually had this really cool grunge alternative character planned,” Green said. “It was going to be kind of an LA girl from Silver Lake. Grungy, you know, smoked cigarettes. It was so cool and so different than who I am.”

However, when the day of the Royal Rumble arrived, plans suddenly changed.

“When I came back and they were like, ‘Oh, actually today you’re not going to do that. Today you’re just going to be you,’” she recalled. “I’m like, ‘Oh sh*t. Well, who am I?’”

Green admitted the sudden shift left her scrambling to figure out what direction her character should take just hours before her entrance into the match.

“I was really kind of panicking and I was about to go out for the Royal Rumble.”

While browsing wrestling news online before her debut, she noticed reports suggesting WWE might present her as a “Karen” character. That idea immediately clicked with her.

“I read on the dirt sheets maybe two hours before my debut that they had talked about doing a Karen character for me. And I’m like, hold on… this is something I can do.”

Green then pitched a memorable moment to WWE producers — setting the record for the fastest elimination in the Women’s Royal Rumble match. She coordinated the spot with Rhea Ripley, who would ultimately eliminate her.

“I told Rhea, ‘If you don’t get me out in a record time, I’m going to be so upset with you.’ When I went in, we looked at each other like, ‘Let’s f***ing go.’”

Ripley quickly tossed her over the top rope, creating the record-setting elimination that helped launch the exaggerated “Karen” persona fans now associate with Green.

According to Green, much of the character’s development happened organically week by week.

“I kind of just went into autopilot of who I thought this Karen character might be,” she said. “Week by week we built on that, and nobody ever told me what they wanted out of it. They just kept giving me reassurance that what I was doing was right.”

What started as a last-minute improvisation has since become one of the more distinctive comedic characters on WWE television.