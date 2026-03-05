CJ Perry Says Rhea Ripley Is WWE’s “Roman Reigns Of The Women’s Division”

CJ Perry recently shared her thoughts on Rhea Ripley winning the 2026 Women’s Elimination Chamber match, comparing Ripley’s status in the women’s division to that of Roman Reigns on the men’s side.

Speaking on TMZ’s Inside The Ring podcast, the former WWE star—best known to fans as Lana—suggested that WWE leadership may view Ripley as a cornerstone performer who is destined to remain in the main event spotlight.

“In some ways Rhea is like the Roman Reigns of the women,” Perry said. “She’s a big player.”

Perry acknowledged that other major names could also be considered at the top of the women’s division, mentioning Charlotte Flair and Liv Morgan as key figures in the landscape.

“Some would maybe say Charlotte Flair. I of course would have Liv Morgan in there too because I think she’s the greatest woman of all time.”

She went on to speculate that WWE executives—including Triple H and Nick Khan—may see Ripley as a performer who consistently belongs in the top spot on the card.

“But you know, possibly Triple H and Nick Khan and creative, the decision makers, they could see Rhea Ripley as like the Roman Reigns, right? Always needs to be in the main event.”

Perry also praised Ripley’s performance inside the Elimination Chamber structure, highlighting the intensity she brings to the ring.

“She is incredible. Like she is brutality. She brought brutality to that match. And she is a needle mover.”

According to Perry, Ripley’s popularity extends beyond the ring, noting that fans frequently dress as the star at live events and remain heavily engaged with her presence online.

“She really does move the needle on the internet for sure. People are always invested in her.”

Looking ahead, Perry expressed excitement about Ripley’s upcoming clash with Jade Cargill, predicting the match will be especially intense.

“I’m excited to see her match against Jade. I think it’s going to be pretty vicious.”