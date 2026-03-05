Next WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Planned For May 23

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event is set to continue in 2026, with new details emerging about the next scheduled broadcast.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, the next edition of the revived WWE special is currently planned for May 23. While an official location has not been confirmed, Nashville is reportedly being considered as the host city.

The timing of the event is particularly notable because it will take place just one week before WWE Clash in Italy, which is scheduled for May 30 in Milan. This suggests the Saturday Night’s Main Event broadcast could serve as a major storyline bridge heading into the international premium live event, potentially featuring matches that finalize the Clash in Italy card.

Sources also indicated that WWE is planning to hold four Saturday Night’s Main Event specials throughout 2026 as part of the company’s broader media strategy with NBC and Peacock.

The most recent edition of the show aired in January and marked the sixth Saturday Night’s Main Event within a single calendar year. One of the most significant installments took place in December 2025, when Gunther defeated John Cena in Cena’s official retirement match.

The May broadcast will take place shortly after the fallout from WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, making it a key show in shaping WWE’s post-WrestleMania landscape.

If Nashville is selected as the host city, it would mark another major WWE event for the market, which previously held SummerSlam 2022 at Nissan Stadium and has established itself as a strong destination for large-scale WWE productions.