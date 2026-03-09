Thea Hail Gets Extremely Emotional In Social Media Video Addressing Negative WWE Fans

Thea Hail deals with haters.

A lot of them.

The former WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion released a video on Sunday addressing that very subject.

In the video, which you can watch below, she states the following:

“I’ve been wanting to touch on this subject for a long time now and I just haven’t felt like I should and now my opinion has changed. I’m a 22 year old girl. Think about that for a second. I wouldn’t have even graduated college if I had. I moved away in the middle of high school to pursue my dream. Because I valued that over comfortability and most people could never have fathomed to do that and every day to look at my twitter timeline or look at social media and see negative comments about me as a human being is disgusting. I’ve worked my ass off for five years for the biggest moment of my career and you all take it as a joke. You act like I’m the worst human being in the world for my one ounce of success that I finally had. It sucks. I don’t think you understand every day that I wake up happy, sad, miserable. I don’t care. I put professional wrestling above everything. And for five years, I have valued this industry to such an extent. And I valued others’ opinions. And it is exhausting. I love this more than anything. But what I don’t love is to constantly be torn down by other people, by other human beings. At the end of the day, I am a person. I am a 22-year-old girl who is getting to live my dreams. And for some reason, that’s wrong. And for some reason, you guys decide that you want to go hate on somebody else because you’re not happy with yourself. You feel the need to tear somebody else down to build yourself up. Are you serious? I don’t understand it. I don’t understand the level of hate in professional wrestling today. And for just one second, I would love for you guys to internally think, would you like for somebody to say this about me? Think about that.

So please, take an extra 10 seconds before you put something up on social media, please. And remember that the person on the other end of it is also a human being. So I don’t know what to tell you. Happy Sunday. Go to church.”

Watch the Thea Hail social media video below.