WWE Raw Preview For Tonight (3/9/2026): Seattle, WA.

WWE is LIVE tonight from “The Emerald City,” as the road to WrestleMania 42 makes a pit stop along the way at 8/7c this evening on Netflix, live from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA.

Scheduled for the March 9, 2026 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix:

* Oba Femi vs. Rusev

* Penta (c) vs. OG El Grande Americano (WWE Intercontinental Championship)

* Asuka vs. Bayley vs. Iyo Sky vs. Ivy Nile vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez (WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contender Gauntlet)

