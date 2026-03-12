WWE & White Hat Studios Deliver WrestleMania®: Road To Gold

WWE issued the following:

WWE and White Hat Studios Deliver WrestleMania®: Road to Gold Exclusively to Fanatics Casino

New Official Branded Slot Is Powered By 20 WWE Superstars and Flagship WWE Events

New York, NY – March 12, 2026 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), and White Hat Studios announced the official branded slot, WrestleMania®: Road to Gold, will launch exclusively with Fanatics Casino beginning today.

Available only in the United States, the new online casino game for real money wagering in regulated markets will harness the star power of 20 marquee names from the WWE, including fan-favorites Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley just in time for WrestleMania® 42, which will return to Las Vegas, on April 18-19, 2026.

The Unlock Trail gameplay takes players on a journey through WWE Premium Live Events, with progressive bonus mechanics inspired by SummerSlam®, Survivor Series®, Royal Rumble®, Elimination Chamber®, and Money in the Bank®. Each milestone intensifies excitement and win potential before culminating in the legendary WrestleMania® showdown. The action in WrestleMania®: Road to Gold, is further elevated by the unmistakable voice of Michael Cole, transporting players ringside and ensuring the entire storytelling experience is underpinned by authenticity.

The breadth of personalities and events integrated makes WrestleMania®: Road to Gold one of the most comprehensive and immersive IP games brought to market. Drawing on more than 70 years of entertainment heritage, WrestleMania®: Road to Gold is designed to capture the spirit of WWE’s iconic brand, providing WWE fans across regulated US iCasino markets with a new way to interact with the global brand.

Armen Tatarevic, VP of Gaming at White Hat Studios, said: “WWE is an iconic brand steeped in entertainment history, and the aim was to collaborate closely to channel that legacy into WrestleMania®: Road to Gold. From superstar athletes to headline events, there are numerous touchpoints that fans will enjoy, and this is a major IP launch for White Hat Studios as we continue to deliver a main event experience to casino players in the United States.”

Conor Grant, President, Casino at Fanatics Betting and Gaming added: “WWE is a worldwide entertainment phenomenon, and the energy of the brand has been captured perfectly in WrestleMania®: Road to Gold. This new WWE-branded experience on Fanatics Casino reflects our strategy to leverage the power of Fanatics IP assets to offer customers a premium, differentiated experience.”

Fanatics Casino is the fastest growing online casino in the United States and is available on iOS, Android and web in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. WrestleMania®: Road to Gold is the perfect addition to Fanatics Casino’s other officially licensed WWE online casino games including WWE® Blackjack, Raw® Multiplier Melee, SmackDown® Big Money Entrance!, WWE® Bonus Rumble Gold Blitz, WWE® Clash of the Wilds.

About WWE

WWE® is the global leader in sports entertainment. The company creates and delivers original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, Premium Live Events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in more than 20 languages through world-class distribution partners including Netflix, ESPN, NBCUniversal, USA Network and The CW. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.

About White Hat Studios

White Hat Studios is a dedicated US market supplier offering Slots, Jackpot Slots, RNG Table Games, and some of the biggest branded content in the industry to all seven regulated iGaming states. The provider has a diverse portfolio of 150+ titles, including the award-winning 7s Fire Blitz™, as well as a dedicated Jackpot system, Jackpot Royale™, which is live with over 40 jackpot games contributing into local operator progressive pots. White Hat Studios launches at least four new games monthly, as well as consistently adding to its ‘house of brands’ IP content portfolio, which includes games centered around global entertainment brands such as The Goonies™, Peaky Blinders™, Ted™, Beavis and Butthead™, and Deal or no Deal™

About Fanatics Betting and Gaming

Launched in 2021, Fanatics Betting and Gaming is the online and retail sports betting subsidiary of Fanatics Holdings Inc., a global digital sports platform. The Fanatics Sportsbook is available in 95% of the addressable online sports bettor market in the U.S. Fanatics Casino is currently available online in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Fanatics Betting and Gaming is headquartered in New York with offices in Denver, Leeds and Dublin.

Gambling Problem? MI, PA, NJ: Call 1-800-GAMBLER | WV: Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.1800gambler.net Must be 21+.