Backstage News On The WWE Locker Room’s View Of Jade Cargill

As reported previously by PWMania.com, B-Fab sustained an injury during the recent WWE Holiday Tour while she was filling in for Michin as an opponent for the reigning WWE Women’s Champion, Jade Cargill.

Michin herself also suffered an injury during her match against Cargill earlier in the tour.

In the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers, Sean Ross Sapp addressed whether there is any internal tension within WWE regarding Cargill, particularly after injuries to wrestlers like B-Fab and Michin occurred in matches against her.

According to Sapp, the fact that two wrestlers have been injured while facing Cargill is a topic of discussion among the WWE roster.

However, Sapp pointed out that he hasn’t heard of any specific issues regarding Cargill from the office or the producers. Nonetheless, this trend is being observed and talked about in the WWE locker room.

The circumstances surrounding the injuries and how they occurred in their respective matches remain unclear.

Cargill signed with WWE in 2023 and made her in-ring debut at the 2024 Royal Rumble during the women’s Royal Rumble match. She then won her first WWE Women’s Championship in November 2025 at Saturday Night’s Main Event by defeating Tiffany Stratton.

Although Cargill has held the title for nearly three months and has defended it at non-televised live events, she has yet to defend it on WWE programming.