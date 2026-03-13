Cody Rhodes Says Street Fighter Production Tried To Keep Him And Roman Reigns Apart

Cody Rhodes recently revealed that production staff working on the upcoming Street Fighter film attempted to keep him and Roman Reigns separated while filming.

Speaking during an interview on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Rhodes explained that members of the production team appeared concerned that the two WWE stars might clash if they crossed paths on set. “I think they thought we were going to fight or have issue for real, because they were very cognizant on the radios of, ‘Stepping out with Guile, Akuma will be coming on,’” Rhodes said. “They were very cognizant of we would not cross paths.”

In the upcoming film adaptation of Street Fighter, Rhodes portrays Guile, while Reigns plays Akuma.

Despite the crew’s efforts to keep them apart, Rhodes said the two eventually had a brief interaction while filming. “We did, because I had to tell him the direction of one of the trailers. And that was our only moment. And it was a very awkward – like the weirdest,” Rhodes said. “That’s a crazy relationship.”

Rhodes also acknowledged that he has a great deal of respect for Reigns but admitted their dynamic remains difficult for him to define. “I had nothing but admiration for what he’s done and accomplished. But that is a – I don’t know what it is. I don’t even like talking about it because I don’t know what it is. It’s just a very strange relationship,” he said.

He further discussed how the lines between their real personalities and wrestling characters sometimes blur, referencing Reigns by his real name, Joe Anoa’i. “With Joe, we cross paths. With Roman Reigns, I don’t know if there’s a difference. Same as me – ask him that damn question,” Rhodes said.

Although the two actors do not share scenes in the movie, Rhodes praised what he saw of Reigns’ performance during filming. “I can tell you from what I saw of his fight – if he has a fight – I can tell you what I saw was really special,” he added.

Both stars are also set to headline WWE WrestleMania 42 on April 18–19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, though in separate marquee matches.

Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton, while Reigns is scheduled to challenge CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Rhodes believes both matches will deliver a major spectacle for fans. “You have two main events with Roman and Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship, and myself and Randy,” Rhodes said. “Bell to bell, you’re going to get one of the better Manias ever.”

The upcoming Street Fighter film is directed by Katsuya Sato and also features appearances from Andrew Schulz, 50 Cent, and Orville Peck.

Rhodes also revealed that the production team installed a custom arcade cabinet on set featuring multiple Street Fighter games so the cast could study their characters’ movements and fighting styles while filming.