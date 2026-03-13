Backstage Update On WWE RAW Creative

Recent speculation about changes to the creative leadership of WWE Raw has been addressed following reports about a promotion within the company.

Alexandra Williams, who previously worked as a senior writer and producer for WWE, announced in a post on LinkedIn that she has been promoted to Vice President/Lead Writer for Raw as the company approaches WWE WrestleMania 42.

The announcement led some fans online to speculate that Williams may have been responsible for the creative direction of the March 9, 2026 episode of Raw, which featured a highly praised closing segment involving CM Punk and The Usos.

However, according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline, the internal creative structure has actually remained unchanged since January.

Meltzer reported that the current hierarchy sees Williams working alongside Ryan Ward and Jonathan Baekstrom, all of whom report to Ed Koskey. Koskey then reports to Bruce Prichard, who ultimately answers to Paul Levesque.

“This led to people thinking there was a change this week and crediting the strong Usos and Punk segment at the end of the show to that change, but it’s the same people in the same spots. Levesque was the one given credit for the idea for the Usos and Punk segment to bridge the storyline this week with Reigns not being there and to build interest for when Reigns returns the next week.”

The segment helped advance the storyline surrounding Roman Reigns and continued building momentum toward WrestleMania 42.