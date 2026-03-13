CM Punk Talks About Great Promo Styles In Wrestling History

CM Punk recently discussed different styles of wrestling promos and praised several legends of the past while appearing on Busted Open Radio.

During the conversation, Punk highlighted the mic work of classic performers such as Nick Bockwinkel and Harley Race, noting that their approach to promos relied more on delivery and presence rather than simply raising their voices.

“Everybody thinks pro wrestling is just yelling and screaming. And there’s people that people claim are fantastic on the mic and all they really do is raise their voice.”

Punk contrasted that approach with the energetic promo style often associated with Hulk Hogan, referencing Hogan’s famous catchphrases while joking about the over-the-top delivery.

“Hulk Hogan did the ‘well let me tell you something brother’ and like cocaine fueled, you know. I mean, it’s entertaining. But that’s just what I’m trying to do, what I do, what I bring to the table. That, that’s more my lane. When I start doing copious amounts of cocaine, I will then switch lanes.”

Punk has long been recognized as one of the most effective talkers in modern professional wrestling, often blending elements of traditional storytelling with contemporary promo styles.