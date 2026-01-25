WWE Has Multiple Backup Plans In Place Due To Severe Weather Ahead Of Royal Rumble

Due to storms and extreme weather forecasts for the East Coast, along with several important dates on the WWE calendar approaching, the company is doing its best to prepare for potential disruptions.

RAW will be live in Toronto this Monday night, and many WWE talents, including crew members, need to fly to Saudi Arabia for the Royal Rumble.

According to Fightful Select, the company has implemented backup plans and even “backup backup options.” Additionally, many staff members were scheduled to fly to Toronto after last night’s show to ensure there is a buffer day in case anything goes wrong.