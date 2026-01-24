Powerhouse Hobbs’ WWE Ring Name Revealed

Former AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs has officially signed with WWE after his contract with AEW expired last week without renewal, as reported by PWMania.com.

It was also noted that WWE submitted a trademark application for the ring name “Royce Keys” to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on January 20. This led many to speculate that the name was intended for Hobbs.

According to Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam+, sources within WWE have confirmed that Hobbs will indeed be known as Royce Keys in the company. However, as of now, there is no information about when he will make his debut.

WWE has several big events coming up, including Saturday Night’s Main Event later tonight and the WWE Royal Rumble next week, which could serve as potential platforms for Hobbs’s debut.

Hobbs reportedly decided to join WWE for his family’s sake, likely influenced by a better financial offer from the company.

While AEW attempted to retain him with offers, they were unsuccessful, and there is said to be no ill will towards Hobbs from AEW or its roster.