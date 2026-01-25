Reason Behind Joe Tessitore Missing WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

Former WWE executive Stephanie McMahon started WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special on her own, as her scheduled co-host, Joe Tessitore, was unable to make it to the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

At the beginning of the show, McMahon announced that Tessitore was stuck at the airport in Detroit, Michigan, due to travel issues.

As previously reported by PWMania.com, several winter storms were affecting the country this weekend, leading to multiple postponements, cancellations, and travel difficulties.

In fact, AEW taped last night’s episode of Collision earlier this week in Orlando to avoid any weather-related problems.

Tessitore typically provides commentary for Friday Night SmackDown alongside Wade Barrett, but for Saturday night’s special, Barrett and Michael Cole took over the commentary duties.