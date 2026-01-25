Lyra Valkyria Explains Why She’s Unsure About WWE: Unreal

WWE star Lyra Valkyria spoke with Scott Johnson for Going Ringside about various topics, including WWE: Unreal.

Valkyria said, “Yeah, definitely. It’s crazy, really, now that we’re pulling back the curtain, and I completely understand there’s such a demand for everyone wants to know how we put all this stuff together. Who are we behind the scenes? So, yeah, the world got a very good insight into who I am.”

On being unsure about the series:

“I don’t even know how I feel about it, to be honest. yeah it’s strange, like, we’re so in control of how we want to come across in everything else we do. So it’s strange, like I’m so used to, like the whole reason I am Lyra is because I’m someone on the show, and that’s who I choose to show the world. So, to have had, you know, a camera, you know, right after a very huge moment that didn’t necessarily go my way. So, to be speaking as Aoife is really weird.”

On whether she is on board with the show:

“No, like I don’t know if I’m on board. I, you know, we did that uh that SummerSlam interview like months ago now, and you know I’ve I’ve been like oh god I don’t know how that’s going to come across when this when this all airs. Cuz I don’t know, I like to feel in control of what I put out there. It’s all thought of. It’s all like we think it’s everything to us; it’s like what we do on TV. So, to have all these cameras in the back now, it’s really raw, and you get an insight into so much that goes on behind the scenes that like we might not necessarily want you to see.”

On why it’s unique and fans connecting with her in season 2:

“It is. It’s so unique, but as you go through, even look at the lengths that you know Seth went to in his injury to protect it, and we want like the whole reason for what we do is to suspend disbelief and let you buy into what we’re what we’re putting out there. So, I completely understand people not wanting to pull back the curtain too much. But I guess it’s just the era we’re in, and this is where we are and what we do now. And it’s like there’s such a demand for it like the amount of people that have um connected with me. But then the other side of it is our whole point is to make a connection with people, and people seem to have connected with me over season two of Unreal. So I guess that’s a very good side of it as well.”

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)