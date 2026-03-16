Travel Delays Leave WWE NXT Talent Stuck At Orlando Airport

The WWE NXT roster is currently dealing with travel issues ahead of this week’s television event in Houston after being stranded at Orlando International Airport due to a ground stoppage.

According to Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer, flights departing Orlando have been delayed for more than four hours as of Monday. “NXT talent apparently stuck at the Orlando airport which is currently at a ground stoppage with flights delayed so far above four hours,” Alvarez wrote. “NXT is in Houston tomorrow and WWE is monitoring the situation in case they can’t get out of Orlando.”

The disruptions are reportedly being caused by severe thunderstorms in the Orlando area, which have led to flight delays and cancellations affecting travel across the region.

WWE is said to be closely monitoring the situation to determine whether the roster will be able to reach Houston in time for Tuesday night’s television taping at 713 Music Hall.

The timing is significant as NXT has three television episodes remaining before NXT Stand & Deliver 2026 takes place in April.

This week’s episode is already scheduled to feature several major matches and segments.

Announced card for WWE NXT:

Triple Threat Match: Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Sol Ruca vs. Zaria — NXT Women’s Championship

Steel Cage Match: Tatum Paxley (c) vs. Izzi Dame — Women’s North American Championship

NXT Tag Team Title No. 1 Contender’s Tournament: Hank & Tank vs. Birthright

WWE Speed Women’s Championship: Fallon Henley (c) vs. Wren Sinclair

Tag Team Match: Vanity Project vs. Los Americanos

Special Segment: Booker T Appreciation Night

As of now, there has been no further update regarding whether the travel delays will impact the show. WWE is continuing to monitor the weather situation while making contingency plans if necessary.