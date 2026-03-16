Steve Austin Says He’s Open To Appearing At WrestleMania 42

Steve Austin says he would be open to appearing at WrestleMania 42, though he believes the focus should remain on WWE’s active roster.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio on 3:16 Day, Austin addressed speculation about whether he might be involved in the event scheduled for April in Las Vegas.

“It’s funny because you’ll sit there or they’ll put something on Instagram and people will say, ‘Oh no, man, he’s too old, let the current talent have the spotlight,’” Austin said. “Let the current talent have the spotlight, of course. If I can go out there and do something, that’d be fine.”

Austin emphasized that WWE already has a strong roster capable of carrying the event. “They got a pretty good roster, you know? So I think those guys and gals, they need all the time.”

Austin also spoke about his appearance at WrestleMania 41 in 2025, where he drove an ATV to the ring to announce the attendance for night two. During the entrance, Austin accidentally crashed the vehicle into a ringside barrier, knocking down a fan. “God damn, when I crashed that four-wheeler last year up there against that wall, man, you talk about stting the bed big time,” Austin said. “I was so pissed off about that.”

Austin said he had been looking forward to the moment before the accident occurred. “Because I was looking forward to going out there and announcing the attendance and then watching the show, seeing what kind of show the superstars were going to put on. And, man, I st the bed on the big stage.”

Despite the mishap, Austin said he would welcome the chance to be invited back. “We’ll see if they have me back,” Austin said. “If they do, that’s cool.”

Austin confirmed he will be in Las Vegas during WrestleMania week as a guest at the WWE World fan convention. However, he made it clear that any potential involvement would likely be an appearance rather than a match.

Austin’s last in-ring bout came at WrestleMania 38 in 2022 in Arlington, where he defeated Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match.