Updated Ticket Sales For WWE’s Upcoming Events

F4WOnline.com has revealed new details about ticket sales for WWE’s upcoming live events, premium live events (PLEs), and television tapings.

The report covers shows scheduled between Monday, January 26th, 2026, through Sunday, April 19th, 2026, offering insight into WWE’s ticket demand across multiple cities. You can check them out below.

– WWE RAW on Monday, January 26th, 2026 in Toronto has 13,688 tickets sold.

– WWE NXT Live Event on Thursday, January 29th, 2026 in Knoxville, Tennessee has 1,220 tickets sold.

– WWE NXT Live Event on Saturday, January 31st, 2026 in Birmingham, Alabama has 667 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, February 2nd, 2026 in Philadelphia has 8,329 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, February 6th, 2026 in Charlotte has 7,105 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, February 9th, 2026 in Cleveland has 6,356 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, February 13th, 2026 in Dallas has 7,511 tickets sold.

– WWE NXT Live Event on Friday, February 13th, 2026 in Kennewick, Washington has 939 tickets sold.

– WWE Live Event on Saturday, February 14th, 2026 in Lubbock, Texas has 7,834 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, February 16th, 2026 in Memphis, Tennessee has 5,191 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, February 23rd, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia has 7,660 tickets sold.

– WWE NXT on Tuesday, February 24th, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia has 606 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, February 27th, 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky has 6,206 tickets sold.

– WWE Elimination Chamber on Saturday, February 28th, 2026 in Chicago has 12,717 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, March 2nd, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana has 6,192 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, March 6th, 2026 in Portland, Oregon has 3,165 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, March 9th, 2026 in Seattle, Washington has 3,332 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, March 13th, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona has 4,831 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, March 16th, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas has 4,674 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, March 20th, 2026 in Raleigh, North Carolina has 6,775 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, March 23rd, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts has 5,711 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, March 27th, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania has 4,025 tickets sold.

– WWE WrestleMania 42 Night One on Saturday, April 18th, 2026 in Las Vegas has 36,320 tickets sold.

– WWE WrestleMania 42 Night Two on Sunday, April 19th, 2026 in Las Vegas has 36,460 tickets sold.