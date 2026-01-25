Former WWE Star Criticizes TNA iMPACT’s AMC Debut Timing

Pro wrestling veteran Stevie Richards recently addressed several topics on an episode of his show, The Stevie Richards Show. One of the main points he discussed was the timing of TNA iMPACT’s debut on the AMC Network.

He suggested that iMPACT should have premiered on AMC after the Genesis pay-per-view event. Richards argued that viewers wouldn’t be inclined to purchase the PPV if they had already seen the main event—Mike Santana versus Frankie Kazarian—for free.

Richards said, “They were trying to sell a PPV and have a debut right before that. I would almost think that after Genesis, that’s when the new era should start. You want people to be emotionally invested and take it on the weekly episodic ride. Then you ask them, ‘Hey, this is worth paying a month for’ because of all these weeks. You can’t say, ‘Here’s the debut episode, and by the way, can you give us money three days from now?’ Then they’re like, ‘Well, I’m not watching episode two, and I’m definitely not buying the PPV. And why would I buy the PPV when you just gave me the match for free?’”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)