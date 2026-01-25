Aleister Black Says Oba Femi ‘Oozes Special’ And Has What It Takes To Be A Future WWE Great

In an interview with Popternative, WWE star Aleister Black discussed various topics, including the former two-time WWE NXT Champion, Oba Femi.

Black said, “And Oba is a fantastic talent. You know, at Cena’s last performance, I was watching him and Cody Rhodes and, you know, the guy just oozes special. You know, not a lot of guys that really ooze special or that can capture the attention the way that he does. I’m a very big fan of him. Great guy outside of the ring, too, and has all the skills to, you know, become one of the greats.”

