Report: WWE’s Plans For Drew McIntyre’s Title Reign

Drew McIntyre defeated Cody Rhodes in a Three Stages of Hell Match on the January 9th episode of WWE SmackDown, becoming the new Undisputed WWE Champion.

Since achieving this goal, fans have speculated about how long McIntyre will hold the championship. Some believe he will be a long-term champion, while others view him as a transitional champion.

According to BodySlam+, sources indicate that McIntyre will retain the title through WrestleMania, where he is likely to face Rhodes once again. The report also mentions that Rhodes has declared his intention to compete in the Royal Rumble. However, given his previous back-to-back wins, it may be more compelling from a storytelling perspective for him to earn a title shot in the Elimination Chamber instead.

Before WrestleMania, McIntyre’s first major challenge will be against the winner of the Fatal 4-Way Match, which will take place later tonight at Saturday Night’s Main Event.