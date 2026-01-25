Sol Ruca Reveals Triple H Specifically Wanted To See The Sol Snatcher

Top WWE NXT star Sol Ruca spoke with Fightful about various topics, including how WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque has personally requested to see her finisher, the Sol Snatcher.

Ruca said, “I think that’s mostly the producers, or there’s been times where Triple H has specifically said that he wants to see it. Which is honestly like the coolest thing, especially coming from NXT to going up to the main roster and then specifically knowing my finish and wanting to see it. I’m honestly just, I am really grateful that I took initiative with my finish when it first debuted because I was a little bit nervous about doing it because I knew there was going to be hate around it because it is like a flippy thing, and the flippy stuff isn’t for everyone.”

On taking a risk with her finisher:

“But I do think just my finish in itself has almost pushed me a little bit, especially at the start. I’m just like happy that I made that decision to do it and to take a risk because I don’t think I would have been where I am exactly today if I didn’t. So, it is a really cool thing for people to recognize it and to know it, especially Triple H of all people, and being called up there to work with some of the greatest people around right now, and to be able to perform it with them.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)