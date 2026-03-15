Chelsea Green Wants Zoey Stark And Jordynne Grace In Secret Hervice

WWE star Chelsea Green appeared on the Beyond The Bell podcast, where she discussed several topics, including the Secret Hervice name.

Green said, “We came up with it ourselves. I’ve always thought a pun was hilarious. And if we’re going comedy, we are going comedy. We are Slaygents, we are direct-hers, we are Secret Hervice, we are all of it.”

On who she would add to the Secret Hervice:

“Oh, easy. Zoey [Stark] and Jordynne [Grace]. And they need to be sleeveless. That’s right, they need to be sleeveless. Why? Look at them. They’re genetically superior. They are the best athletes, they’ve got the best humor that nobody sees, I’m telling you. I mean, we see it with online with Jordynne but you guys don’t know, like Zoey is the best. She’s the best, so I would love them. They need to flank me, they need to be sleeveless but still in suits. I think it would be incredible. Trust me, as you can tell, I’ve already thought about this.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)