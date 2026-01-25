Sting Congratulates Mick Foley On Losing 100 Pounds

PWMania.com previously reported that WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has lost 100 pounds and is making significant progress on his weight loss journey.

Foley recently shared that he has reached 272 pounds after weighing nearly 400 pounds. He also mentioned that he had started taking Wegovy to help with his weight-loss goals.

Foley’s former WCW and TNA colleague, “The Icon” Sting, who is also a WWE Hall of Famer, took to his Twitter (X) account to congratulate Foley on his achievements.

Sting wrote, “My old rival. My old friend. Congratulations, Mick, on losing 100 lbs. Wow!” Sting also included a recent photo of him together with Foley, whom he wrestled multiple times during his career.