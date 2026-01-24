Report: WWE Considering Multiple Outcomes For AJ Styles’ Career Match

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE has announced that AJ Styles will face GUNTHER in a singles match at next weekend’s 2026 Royal Rumble premium live event (PLE), with Styles’ career on the line.

This announcement has raised eyebrows, as many expected Styles to embark on a farewell tour similar to John Cena’s this year before retiring from WWE. Meanwhile, GUNTHER is coming off a significant win over Cena in his retirement match, which suggests that he shouldn’t lose at this time.

Dave Meltzer discussed in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that one possible scenario for WWE is for Styles to defeat GUNTHER to preserve his career for now.

Then, GUNTHER could win the Royal Rumble to close the night on a strong note. Meltzer noted that having Styles lose without any redemption at the end of the show wouldn’t make sense, and a Rumble victory would help restore GUNTHER’s aura as they head into WrestleMania season.

Some people backstage are acknowledging the possibility that this could be Styles’ final match in WWE.

The upcoming match at the Royal Rumble PLE will be another high-profile bout for Styles, who is a former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion, Intercontinental Champion, and WWE Champion, and is widely regarded as one of the best in-ring wrestlers in history.

He is known for his signature moves, the Styles Clash and the Phenomenal Forearm. Styles previously failed to win the Undisputed WWE Title from Cody Rhodes at WWE Backlash France in 2024.