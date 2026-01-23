WWE SmackDown Results – January 23, 2026

WWE SmackDown is live tonight from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Advertised is Jade Cargill vs. Chelsea Green, Johnny Gargano vs. Nathan Frazer, Trick Williams vs. Damian Priest, Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. TBA in a U.S. title open challenge, Nia Jax & Lash Legend vs. Kiana James & Giulia vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss in a women’s tag-team title number one contender match, The Wyatt Sicks vs. The MFT’s for the WWE tag-team titles, as well as appearances by AJ Styles and Cody Rhodes.

‘WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” hits as always to get things started. Michael Cole talks about how cold it is in Montreal as we see an aerial shot of the city. We then transition to the usual backstage Superstar arrival shots as the crowd reacts in the background.

Sami Zayn, Trick Williams & Damian Priest Kick Things Off

Inside the arena, the familiar sounds of Sami Zayn’s catchy-ass theme song hits the house speakers, and with the show being in Montreal, the crowd goes as nuts as you would imagine as Zayn emerges and makes his way to the ring to kick off this week’s show.

He settles in the ring and his music dies down, but the fans keep singing along acapella. He tries to speak, but a loud “Ole! Ole!” chant drowns him out as he smiles ear-to-ear. He finally begins with a brief introduction spoken in French-Canadian.

Zayn goes on to talk about the momentum he has heading into his hometown again tomorrow night to possibly become the number one contender for the WWE Championship. Before he can say much else, the theme for Trick Williams hits to cut him off. The crowd is very loudly into Trick as well.

Once his music dies down, however, fans immediately begin to boo the crap out of him. Williams then goes on to explain how he and Zayn aren’t even on the same level. Fans cut him off with a loud negative chant. Zayn responds and says Williams is destined for big things, but he agrees they aren’t on the same level.

After they go back-and-forth, they are cut off by the theme of Damian Priest. Priest comes to the ring and talks about how he said to Trick last week that he’s a lot of talk. He then shares a theory he has with Trick. He thinks Trick is afraid of him.

If he’s not, he can always do something, Priest tells him. Trick says if Priest thinks he’s afraid to do something, watch this. He then turns and cheap-shots Zayn with a microphone shot to the dome. He turns to attack Priest, but Priest gets the better of him and Trick runs off to end the segment.

Cathy Kelley Interviews Randy Orton

Backstage, we see Cathy Kelley standing by with Randy Orton. She asks him about his decision to stay back and watch rather than get involved with his other three opponents for tomorrow night’s number one contender match moments ago. Orton calls it a dumb question and vows to win tomorrow and then beat Drew McIntyre for the title.

WWE United States Championship

Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Ilja Dragunov

In another area backstage, we see WWE United States Champion Carmelo Hayes walking, when he is stopped by The Miz. The two have unkind words where Hayes makes it clear that he doesn’t think The Miz ever did much for him. He walks off and heads to the ring for his latest open challenge title defense.

As Hayes settles inside the squared circle, the show shifts gears and heads into a pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, we head back down to ringside, where “The Mad Dragon” Ilja Dragunov makes his way out. He settles in the ring for this U.S. title rematch.

The bell sounds and our opening title tilt for this week’s show gets officially off-and-running. Hayes goes right after Dragunov from the word “go.” Dragunov is quick to fight back. Hayes blasts Dragunov with some loud chops as he lays against the ropes. Dragunov hits a big German suplex.

Dragunov with headbuts followed by a waist lock. Hayes gets out of it but both men with a double suplex. On that note, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break. When the show returns, we see both men with right hands. Hayes with an elbow to the face but Dragunov with chops to the chest.

Dragunov to the ropes and he kicks Hayes in the face, Hayes with a right hand, Dragunov with a kick to the side of the head but Hayes with a tornado face buster. Hayes goes for a suplex but Dragunov with a waist lock. Dragunov with elbows but Hayes with elbows.

Dragunov to the ropes but Dragunov with the Constantine Special. He goes for the cover but Hayes kicks out. Hayes is down in the corner and Dragunov climbs the opposite corner. Dragunov jumps, Hayes goes for First 48 but Dragunov reverses it into a powerbomb. He goes for the cover but Hayes kicks out.

The show heads into another mid-match break soon thereafter. This time when we return, we see Hayes is on the top rope, but Dragunov lands some right hands. Dragunov climbs the second rope and Hayes slides onto the ring apron. Dragunov with more right hands.

“The Mad Dragon” pulls Hayes off the ring apron and suplexes him off the second rope and into the ring. Both men roll onto the ring apron and chop each other. Hayes with a super kick and he lands a cutter on the ring apron. Both men fall to the outside of the ring. Hayes throws Dragunov back into the ring and Hayes climbs the top rope.

Dragunov with a chop to the chest. Dragunov gets Hayes on his shoulders and lands the death valley driver into the corner. He goes for the cover but Hayes kicks out. Dragunov climbs the top rope but with the referee distracted, Miz pushes Dragunov down. Hayes with The First 48 for the win to retain.

Winner and STILL WWE United States Champion: Carmelo Hayes

Jacob Fatu Crashes Cody Rhodes’ Sit-Down Interview

A video package airs showing the recent history involving Cody Rhodes and Jacob Fatu. From there, the show heads into a commercial break. It is then announced in a special video announcement that WWE 2K26: Attitude Era Edition pre-orders will be available starting on January 30.

The show returns and we shoot to a special one-on-one sit-down interview with Michael Cole and Cody Rhodes. As “The American Nightmare” is talking about his upcoming match against Jacob Fatu at tomorrow night’s Saturday Night’s Main Event, “The Samoan Werewolf” bum-rushes the set.

Rhodes tells security to back off and let Fatu speak his piece. They sit down face-to-face and have a tense back-and-forth. Fatu says he was laser-focused on revenge on Drew McIntyre, and doesn’t care if Cody’s feelings are hurt that he got in the mix. Cody gets personal, saying Fatu acting and not thinking is why he ended up in jail.

Roman Reigns Announced For 2026 Men’s Royal Rumble Match

Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre are walking backstage and they see Jordynne Grace. Green tells Grace that she is a star and she can join them maybe at the Royal Rumble. She can even start tonight and take on Jade Cargill. Grace accepts and they walk away. It is then announced that Roman Reigns will be in the 2026 Men’s Rumble match.

Jade Cargill vs. Chelsea Green

Women’s action is up next as we return to ringside. As Cargill is walking down the ring, she stops at Grace. Green with a splash over the top rope. She throws Jade into the ring as the bell rings and we are under way.

Jade with right ands and she picks Chelsea up. She throws Chelea into the corner. Jade with kicks and she slams Chelsea into the opposite turnbuckle. Jade with a fall away slam and Chelsea rolls to the outside of the ring.

Jade to the outside and she throws Chelsea into the ring. Jade goes face to face with Jordynne and she gets on the ring apron. Jade gets in the ring but Chelsea on the top rope and she lands a drop kick.

Chelsea with a double knees. Chelsea goes for the cover but Jade kicks out. Jade with a kick to the face followed by a powerbomb. Fyre gets on the ring apron but Jade lands a big boot. Jade with the Jaded. She goes for the cover for the victory.

Grace gets on the microphone and asks what the point of all of this is. She says that she spoke to Nick Aldis and she will be in the Royal Rumble match. Or, since Jade is already warmed up, they can do this right now. Jade blows her a kiss and walks away.

Winner: Jade Cargill

Backstage With Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair

We see backstage that Alexa Bliss was watching on, when in comes Charlotte Flair. She tells Bliss she seems distracted but Bliss tells her she can still focus on other titles and their team.

Flair tells her that she wants to focus on the Rumble. Bliss tells her that it will be difficult to top last year. Flair tells her true, she won it and Bliss came back. They both agree that they will worry about the Rumble next week but tonight is about them.

WWE Tag-Team Championship

Wyatt Sicks (c) vs. The MFT’s

We cut to Solo and the MFTs. Solo says it starts with him and Tama Tonga. When he looks at the Lantern, he sees himself winning the Royal Rumble and bringing the WWE title to his family, where it belongs. A video package airs to catch fans up on the Wyatts and MFT’s drama.

From there, we return back live inside the arena where the ring entrances for our scheduled tag-team title tilt begin to take place.