Triple H Reacts To AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura At Saturday Night’s Main Event

During the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special, “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles faced off against Shinsuke Nakamura in a singles match that has already been described as an instant classic.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, who had expressed excitement about this matchup leading up to the show, couldn’t help but recognize the talent of both veterans.

After the match, Triple H shared a picture on his official Twitter (X) account featuring Styles and Nakamura, along with his comments about the incredible match.

Triple H wrote, “Strong Style #SNME”

Styles ultimately won the match by leveraging Shinsuke’s knee against the top rope, followed by executing the Styles Clash after delivering the Phenomenal Forearm.

After the match, the two embraced and fist-bumped, while the crowd gave them an enthusiastic reception.