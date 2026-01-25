Backstage Reason Revealed For Sami Zayn’s Shoot Punches On Ilja Dragunov

On a recent episode of WWE SmackDown, Sami Zayn defeated Ilja Dragunov in a qualifying match to earn a spot in the Undisputed WWE Championship #1 Contender’s Fatal 4-Way Match held last night.

During the match, Zayn employed shoot punches on Dragunov, prompting several fans to question the rationale behind the choice.

According to Fightful Select, Dragunov’s preferred style was simply wrestling, and Zayn was adapting to it.

Zayn ultimately won the Fatal 4-Way Match and will now challenge Drew McIntyre for the title at next weekend’s 2026 Royal Rumble premium live event (PLE).