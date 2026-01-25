Additional Details On Tommaso Ciampa’s WWE Exit

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE veteran Tommaso Ciampa has announced that he will be leaving the company once his current contract expires, which is expected to happen in the near future.

This news comes after reports from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter indicated that Ciampa is interested in joining NJPW and seeking indie bookings, suggesting that fans shouldn’t expect to see him on AEW television anytime soon.

According to Fightful Select, Ciampa has not been backstage at WWE recently and is not scheduled for any upcoming shows.

In related news, Ciampa’s tag team partner, Johnny Gargano, wrestled on WWE SmackDown last Friday night, where he lost to Nathan Frazer in a singles match.

During their latest run on the SmackDown roster, #DIY won the WWE Tag Team Titles twice.