Updated Lineup For WWE Royal Rumble 2026

After WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, the company has announced an updated lineup for this month’s Royal Rumble 2026 premium live event (PLE).

Undisputed WWE Champion “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre will defend his title against Sami Zayn.

Also announced for the event is a singles match between “The Ring General” GUNTHER and “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles. If Styles loses, he must retire from wrestling.

Additionally, both the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble Matches will take place.

Men’s Royal Rumble – Confirmed Entrants

Cody Rhodes

GUNTHER

Jey Uso

Rey Mysterio

Dragon Lee

Penta

Solo Sikoa

Jacob Fatu

Roman Reigns

Women’s Royal Rumble – Confirmed Entrants

IYO SKY

Rhea Ripley

Roxanne Perez

Liv Morgan

Raquel Rodriguez

Bayley

Lyra Valkyria

Asuka

Jordynne Grace

Chelsea Green

Charlotte Flair

Alexa Bliss

Nia Jax

Lash Legend

Giulia

The 2026 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event (PLE) is scheduled for Saturday, January 31, at the King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives (KAFD) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event will be broadcast live on the ESPN app in the United States and on Netflix for international viewers.