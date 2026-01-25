Updated Lineup For WWE Royal Rumble 2026

After WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, the company has announced an updated lineup for this month’s Royal Rumble 2026 premium live event (PLE).
Undisputed WWE Champion “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre will defend his title against Sami Zayn.
Also announced for the event is a singles match between “The Ring General” GUNTHER and “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles. If Styles loses, he must retire from wrestling.
Additionally, both the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble Matches will take place.
Men’s Royal Rumble – Confirmed Entrants
Cody Rhodes
GUNTHER
Jey Uso
Rey Mysterio
Dragon Lee
Penta
Solo Sikoa
Jacob Fatu
Roman Reigns
Women’s Royal Rumble – Confirmed Entrants
IYO SKY
Rhea Ripley
Roxanne Perez
Liv Morgan
Raquel Rodriguez
Bayley
Lyra Valkyria
Asuka
Jordynne Grace
Chelsea Green
Charlotte Flair
Alexa Bliss
Nia Jax
Lash Legend
Giulia
The 2026 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event (PLE) is scheduled for Saturday, January 31, at the King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives (KAFD) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
The event will be broadcast live on the ESPN app in the United States and on Netflix for international viewers.